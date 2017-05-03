Cops and Courts May 3, 2017: Students occupy UC Santa Cruz building
About 150 students occupied Kerr Hall for a demonstration Tuesday afternoon to demand changes at UC Santa Cruz, a university spokesman said. Activist group Afrikan/Black Student Alliance led the “reclamation” of Kerr Hall to call for four-year housing guarantee to all African, black and Caribbean students at the Rosa Parks African American Themed House, according to a memo by the group.
