Commentary: Mentally ill kids shouldna t languish in juvenile halls
Assemblyman Mark Stone, D-Santa Cruz, is the author of a bill, AB 935, that improves the outcomes of youth going through the juvenile justice system. Most everyone is familiar with a phrase we often hear on TV shows or used in high profile criminal cases "incompetent to stand trial."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacifica Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|19 hr
|bart88
|48
|AA a cult (Aug '10)
|20 hr
|Wrong
|25
|How does this work?
|May 23
|misbehaved
|3
|Huge tourism "stop" in Big Sur-loss of revenue ...
|May 23
|giant problem
|1
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|May 21
|MARIBEL
|1,035
|PVUSD may ask county for $30M loan (Apr '08)
|May 17
|Daddy 2
|5
|Does anyone remember a Richard Fisk
|May 16
|FMFRIH
|4
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC