Coast Lines, May 6, 2017: City seeks muralist for skate park

The City of Capitola is seeking an artist to paint a mural at the McGregor Park. This mural will be painted on a 57-foot wall on the Monte Family Foundation Skate Park on McGregor Road, near New Brighton State Beach.

