Coast Lines, May 4, 2017: Water quality monitoring volunteers needed

The Coastal Watershed Council seeks volunteers to participate in the 18th annual Snapshot Day on Saturday from 8:45 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Snapshot Day is the oldest and largest single-day, annual water quality monitoring event of its kind in California. Join hundreds of volunteers in collecting water quality samples from rivers and streams from coastal watersheds that drain into the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary.

