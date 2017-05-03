Coast Lines, May 3, 2017: Sheriff to open service center

Sheriff-Coroner Jim Hart announced the grand opening of the new North Coast Sheriff's Service Center, 75 Marine View Ave., Davenport, co-located with Santa Cruz County Fire and Davenport Volunteer Company No. 37. The La Selva Beach Library is hosting a workshop by the professionally certified graphologist Linda Larson at 11 a.m. Saturday at the library, 316 Estrella Ave. Graphology is the study of handwriting, for example, as used to infer a person's character.

