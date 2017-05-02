Coast Lines, May 2, 2017: Parks input meeting Tuesday
Santa Cruz County Parks Department will be seeking input for its strategic plan at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Pacific Elementary School, 50 Ocean St. The public is invited to voice priorities for the county parks and cultural services. Public meetings also will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday at Aptos Village Park and 6:30 p.m. May 11 at Simpkins Family Swim Center in Live Oak.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay for Trump want throw down with North Korea
|8 hr
|Brotherly Love
|4
|Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08)
|16 hr
|Izzy
|117
|Thorium power plant-Wave of the future??
|Apr 29
|Brotherly Love
|5
|Thousands come out to WAMM Festival (Sep '08)
|Apr 29
|Brotherly Love
|242
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|Apr 28
|MELODY
|1,027
|DBS Lost (Jul '12)
|Apr 27
|Brotherly Love
|106
|"Gang" robberies in Oakland
|Apr 27
|ITS HAPPENING
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC