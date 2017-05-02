Coast Lines, May 2, 2017: Parks input meeting Tuesday

Santa Cruz County Parks Department will be seeking input for its strategic plan at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Pacific Elementary School, 50 Ocean St. The public is invited to voice priorities for the county parks and cultural services. Public meetings also will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday at Aptos Village Park and 6:30 p.m. May 11 at Simpkins Family Swim Center in Live Oak.

