Coast Lines, May 18, 2017: FAA gives update on plane noise report
Within a month, the FAA will send a final report to the Department of Transportation, on its recommendations for addressing aircraft noise for South Bay Arrivals into San Francisco International Airport, according to a joint statement from Reps. Jimmy Panetta, Anna Eshoo and Jackie Speier.
