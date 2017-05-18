Coast Lines, May 18, 2017: FAA gives ...

Coast Lines, May 18, 2017: FAA gives update on plane noise report

Within a month, the FAA will send a final report to the Department of Transportation, on its recommendations for addressing aircraft noise for South Bay Arrivals into San Francisco International Airport, according to a joint statement from Reps. Jimmy Panetta, Anna Eshoo and Jackie Speier.

