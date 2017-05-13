Coast Lines, May 13, 2017: Vine Hill Road will see delays on Tuesday
Vine Hill Road will have traffic delays of up to 30 minutes from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Storm-related tree removal work will begin Tuesday on Vine Hill Road at post marker 1.18, about one mile south of Highway 17, weather permitting.
