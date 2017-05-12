Coast Lines, May 12, 2017: Santa Cruz Countya s educators of 2017 honored
County Superintendent of Schools Michael Watkins will honor this year's Educators of the Year at 4 p.m. May 18 during the Board of Trustee meeting at Honorees will receive a plaque recognizing their service to the county and their photographs will be highlighted in the COE's Annual Report. Cocktails for a Cure will take place 4-8 p.m. Saturday at the UC Santa Cruz Historic Hay Barn, Ranch View Road.
