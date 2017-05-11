Coast Lines, May 11, 2017: Gas prices up in Santa Cruz

The price of gasoline in Santa Cruz was $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, up 2 cents from a month ago and higher than the state average of $2.97 per gallon, down 1 cent from a month ago, according to AAA. “Across the U.S., we're seeing falling gas prices due to increased refinery production rates, moderate demand and an unseasonal overabundance of gasoline in the marketplace,” said John Moreno, spokesman for AAA Northern California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.