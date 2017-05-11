Coast Lines, May 11, 2017: Gas prices up in Santa Cruz
The price of gasoline in Santa Cruz was $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, up 2 cents from a month ago and higher than the state average of $2.97 per gallon, down 1 cent from a month ago, according to AAA. “Across the U.S., we're seeing falling gas prices due to increased refinery production rates, moderate demand and an unseasonal overabundance of gasoline in the marketplace,” said John Moreno, spokesman for AAA Northern California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ticket's in the mail: Red-light cameras questioned (Mar '09)
|14 hr
|Susan
|60
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Wed
|Well Well
|4,846
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|Wed
|WHY
|1,029
|Thorium power plant-Wave of the future??
|Tue
|Brotherly Love
|13
|FAT Pat is lying on Indymanure again
|May 6
|Brotherly Love
|3
|Another Liberal Crap Hole College to Scratch of...
|May 6
|confused
|1
|Gay for Trump want throw down with North Korea
|May 5
|Brotherly Love
|8
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC