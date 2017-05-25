Brain surgeon fired from Arkansas hospital pleads not guilty to sexual assault of children charges
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - A brain surgeon who was recently fired from an Arkansas hospital pleaded not guilty Friday to 10 felony charges accusing him of sexually assaulting two boys and a girl under 14 years old as part of a child sex ring with seven victims.
