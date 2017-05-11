Black Activists Threaten To Seize More Buildings If University Doesn't Meet Demands
It worked so well the last time, black student activists at the University of California Santa Cruz say they will seize more buildings to force school administrators to cave to their demands, The College Fix reports . They recently seized a campus building and said they would stay there until the university signed their list of conditions.
