Bicyclists take over Santa Cruz County streets
The first few trickled in at 6:30 a.m. but Strause knew the crowd of bicyclists would swell, for the 30th annual Bike to Work and School Day. As executive director of Bike Santa Cruz County, Strause has a vision for what commuting can become.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
