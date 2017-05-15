Bee Advocacy Meet Up and Planning Session
Be a part of the Project Pollinate strategizing committee and join us as we discuss the next steps on the local and regional level to address the issues facing native bee species in California, Hawaii and North America in general. Tuesday May 16th 7:00pm @ the Project Pollinate HIVE 703 Pacific Ave. Santa Cruz, CA ---------- Hundreds of bee species inch closer to extinction - Published: Thursday, March 2, 2017 Over 700 of the 4,000 native bee species in North America and Hawaii are getting closer to extinction, according to a new study.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Indybay.org.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looks like Trump is going to get impeached pret...
|5 hr
|trump impeached
|1
|Does anyone remember a Richard Fisk
|19 hr
|FMFRIH
|4
|Have you seen this women? MIssing woman search-...
|Mon
|missing woman
|1
|Another Liberal Crap Hole College to Scratch of...
|Mon
|teachers do henrys
|3
|Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10)
|May 12
|Putin warns T ramp
|20
|Ticket's in the mail: Red-light cameras questioned (Mar '09)
|May 10
|Susan
|60
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|May 10
|Well Well
|4,846
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC