Aptos, Tiburon baby sitters indicted ...

Aptos, Tiburon baby sitters indicted in child-porn case

Spencer, a 19-year-old Aptos High School graduate and 24-year-old Bryan Petersen of Tiburon, who initially faced one charge of possession of child pornography, were indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday on four felony counts. An indictment alleges acts are committed beyond a reasonable doubt.

