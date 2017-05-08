Aptos, Tiburon baby sitters held in federal child porn case

SANTA CRUZ >> A federal arraignment is set next week for a former Aptos elementary school recreation director accused of colluding with a Tiburon baby sitter to gain supervisory roles to create and exchange child pornography, according to court documents. The leadership roles, including jobs as camp counselors, teachers and baby sitters, enabled the men to facilitate thousands of illicit images and videos of children, according to documents from the FBI investigation .

