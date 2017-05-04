Aga s adoption of the drone deemed inevitable in Watsonville and beyond

Drones designed to aid in agriculture were featured at “Fields and Drones: Merging Technology and Agriculture in Santa Cruz County” on Sunday at the Monterey Bay Academy in Watsonville. WATSONVILLE >> If Salinas Valley is separated from Silicon Valley by a mere 50 miles, why is it taking so long for drones to improve the yields and efficiencies of the California agriculture industry? In a special presentation Sunday, Santa Cruz Works , Digital NEST and La Selva Beach-based InspecTools invited leading drone innovation experts to address that question and others before demonstrating their products in the fields of Monterey Bay Academy .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.