7 kids in protective custody in Santa Cruz County child-sex case with doctor, nurses
Watsonville police captain Jorge Zamora speaks to Spanish language television reporters at Thursday's press conference. Police booking mugs shots of Rashel Brandon, Emily Stephens and James Kohut are projected as Watsonville Police Chief David Honda speak at a press conference Thursday about the charges of child sexual assault filed against the three.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santa cruz bike church Xanax cocaine GAY PORN J...
|6 hr
|fool
|1
|Looks like Trump is going to get impeached pret...
|Thu
|before elected
|3
|PVUSD may ask county for $30M loan (Apr '08)
|May 17
|Daddy 2
|5
|Does anyone remember a Richard Fisk
|May 16
|FMFRIH
|4
|Have you seen this women? MIssing woman search-...
|May 15
|missing woman
|1
|Another Liberal Crap Hole College to Scratch of...
|May 15
|teachers do henrys
|3
|Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10)
|May 12
|Putin warns T ramp
|20
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC