World renowned molecular biologist and former UC Santa Cruz chancellor dies
Robert Sinsheimer, an internationally recognized biologist and chancellor emeritus of UC Santa Cruz, died Saturday in Santa Barbara at the age of 97. "Dr. Sinsheimer left an indelible mark on campus and in the greater scientific world," said current UCSC Chancellor George Blumenthal. "He was a tireless advocate for UC Santa Cruz and was widely respected by the campus community."
