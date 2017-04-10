Westside church targeted by anti-LGBTQ vandalism
SANTA CRUZ >> If people continue to tear down LGBTQ flags at Garfield Park Community Church in the Westside, the pastor is going to paint the entire church in the symbolic rainbow pattern. “This is the third flag in, maybe, six months,” the Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09)
|6 hr
|Parboil
|107
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|Wed
|MARIBEL
|1,018
|Mexican Kidnapping Schemes are starting in Sant...
|Apr 11
|mexican abduction...
|1
|Bait Bike bust YEAH!!!!
|Apr 6
|meth recovery not...
|5
|Health official: 'Obamacare' was once 'Romneycare' (Nov '10)
|Apr 5
|BlunderCONS
|6
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Apr 3
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|Mar 30
|Bobby Brown
|41
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC