Watsonvillea s Mount Madonna students bond over kangaroo rat, conservation
Mount Madonna School student Tabitha Hardinzollo details the beach junk picked up by school mate Irulan Cockrun and carried by classmate Ksenia Medvedeva on Thursday at Main Beach. SANTA CRUZ >> A better understanding of the diminutive and rare Santa Cruz kangaroo rat had Mount Madonna School 's fifth-grade class and teacher Jessica Cambell hopping from the Scotts Valley sandhills to Main Beach in Santa Cruz this week.
