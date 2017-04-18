Watsonville police use BearCat to end...

Watsonville police use BearCat to end standoff after pharmacy robbery

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

WATSONVILLE >> After a brief standoff that included the presence of the armored BearCat vehicle Monday, a 28-year-old Watsonville man suspected of the armed robbery of a Green Valley Road pharmacy surrendered peacefully to law enforcement at a residence on Orange Blossom Way. At approximately 2 p.m., Watsonville police were dispatched to a pharmacy on the 200 block of Green Valley Road in response to a silent robbery alarm, according to Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Cruz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09) 3 hr liza 108
News Darrell Flanagan: Watsonville Fire Department s... (Jun '09) 8 hr Zephyrab 22
Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11) 9 hr RICHARD 1,020
News Father on drugs when he shot daughter, himself ... 9 hr Sirena 1
DBS Lost (Jul '12) Sun HHGG 104
News Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10) Apr 15 Farrogamo 42
Mexican Kidnapping Schemes are starting in Sant... Apr 11 mexican abduction... 1
See all Santa Cruz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Cruz Forum Now

Santa Cruz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Cruz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Santa Cruz, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,945 • Total comments across all topics: 280,398,121

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC