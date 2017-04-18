Watsonville Earth Day Festival focuse...

Watsonville Earth Day Festival focuses on children

The colorful ramparts of an inflatable fortress tower over Watsonville Plaza Sunday afternoon as children slip and slide down the structure during the Earth Day-Day of the Child Festival. WATSONVILLE >> Although Sunday's Earth Day celebration in Watsonville was for the children, engaging information for adults was on display in the city plaza - some of it presented by teenagers.

