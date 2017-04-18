Watsonville Earth Day Festival focuses on children
The colorful ramparts of an inflatable fortress tower over Watsonville Plaza Sunday afternoon as children slip and slide down the structure during the Earth Day-Day of the Child Festival. WATSONVILLE >> Although Sunday's Earth Day celebration in Watsonville was for the children, engaging information for adults was on display in the city plaza - some of it presented by teenagers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Legacy of labor leader lives on
|16 min
|Ignorance
|6
|DBS Lost (Jul '12)
|Apr 21
|Enter
|105
|Thousands come out to WAMM Festival (Sep '08)
|Apr 20
|Babianna mince
|238
|Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09)
|Apr 18
|liza
|108
|Darrell Flanagan: Watsonville Fire Department s... (Jun '09)
|Apr 18
|Zephyrab
|22
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|Apr 15
|Farrogamo
|42
|Mexican Kidnapping Schemes are starting in Sant...
|Apr 11
|mexican abduction...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC