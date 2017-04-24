Watsonville city council may declare ...

Watsonville city council may declare fiscal emergency

15 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

As seen on this plaque, the Watsonville police facility was originally constructed 35 years ago. WATSONVILLE >> City manager Charles Montoya has asked Watsonville's city council to adopt a resolution declaring the existence of a fiscal emergency due to “failing infrastructure” of the city's facilities.

