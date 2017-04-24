Watsonville city council may declare fiscal emergency
As seen on this plaque, the Watsonville police facility was originally constructed 35 years ago. WATSONVILLE >> City manager Charles Montoya has asked Watsonville's city council to adopt a resolution declaring the existence of a fiscal emergency due to “failing infrastructure” of the city's facilities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thorium power plant-Wave of the future??
|3 hr
|helms
|2
|Cops and Courts blog: Man arrested for Santa Cr... (Dec '08)
|Tue
|pinkysnarf
|2
|Legacy of labor leader lives on
|Apr 24
|Ignorance
|6
|DBS Lost (Jul '12)
|Apr 21
|Enter
|105
|Thousands come out to WAMM Festival (Sep '08)
|Apr 20
|Babianna mince
|238
|Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09)
|Apr 18
|liza
|108
|Darrell Flanagan: Watsonville Fire Department s... (Jun '09)
|Apr 18
|Zephyrab
|22
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC