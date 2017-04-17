Vice President Mike Pence spoke from the demilitarized zone on the Korean peninsula on Monday.
Seemingly unabashed after North Korea's warning last week of an imminent "thermonuclear war," Vice President Mike Pence once again engaged in saber-rattling against the country on a surprise visit to the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea on Monday. "[W]e have plenty of reason to be frightened of Donald Trump's 'America First' foreign policy, which doesn't serve Americans, much less anyone else around the world."
