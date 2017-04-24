UCSC presents DANMa s latest work

UC Santa Cruz's groundbreaking Digital Arts and New Media MFA program will be giving the public a look into its most recent work this weekend with its latest exhibition titled “ultraSHIFT.” The exhibit will be on display Thursday through Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. at UCSC's Digital Arts Research Center, with a reception for the artists taking place Saturday, April 29, from 5 to 9 p.m. A symposium on the exhibit will take place prior to the reception on Saturday from 12:30 to 2 p.m. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Among the works on display are a variety of hybrid forms of new and traditional media, with attention to selfies & social media, games, videography and animation on a wide range of cultural themes.

