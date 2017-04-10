UC Santa Cruz plans Crown College dor...

UC Santa Cruz plans Crown College dorm renovation

SANTA CRUZ >> UC Santa Cruz is gearing up for a $55 million renovation at eight residence halls at Crown College, built in 1967, and the Leonardo Apartments, built in 1968. The project will add 22 bed spaces by integrating live-in staff units in each residence hall for student use, converting apartments to use by the live-in staff, address deferred maintenance as well as new accessibility requirements inside and outside, according to Scott Hernandez-Jason, director of news and media relations.

