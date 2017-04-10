UC Santa Cruz plans Crown College dorm renovation
SANTA CRUZ >> UC Santa Cruz is gearing up for a $55 million renovation at eight residence halls at Crown College, built in 1967, and the Leonardo Apartments, built in 1968. The project will add 22 bed spaces by integrating live-in staff units in each residence hall for student use, converting apartments to use by the live-in staff, address deferred maintenance as well as new accessibility requirements inside and outside, according to Scott Hernandez-Jason, director of news and media relations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DBS Lost (Jul '12)
|17 hr
|Donny B
|103
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|Sat
|Farrogamo
|42
|Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09)
|Fri
|Parboil
|107
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|Apr 12
|MARIBEL
|1,018
|Mexican Kidnapping Schemes are starting in Sant...
|Apr 11
|mexican abduction...
|1
|Bait Bike bust YEAH!!!!
|Apr 6
|meth recovery not...
|5
|Health official: 'Obamacare' was once 'Romneycare' (Nov '10)
|Apr 5
|BlunderCONS
|6
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC