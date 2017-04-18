Trial dates set in separate homicides from 2014
SANTA CRUZ >> The Bates brothers sat in shackles at opposite corners of the jury box of Santa Cruz County Superior Court on Wednesday morning. Marcus Taylor Bates, 25, and Michael Clarence Bates, 22, are accused in the rolling gun battle and death of Alejandro Garcia Sanchez on Aug. 2, 2014, on Mission Street in Santa Cruz.
