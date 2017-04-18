Thousands toke doobage at UC Santa Cr...

Thousands toke doobage at UC Santa Cruz for 420 celebration

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

Smoke fills the air as the 420 celebration is reflected on a participant's sunglasses Thursday. SANTA CRUZ >> The origins of 420 are as ephemeral as a cloud of bong smoke, yet the annual tradition has persevered on the UC Santa Cruz campus for a simple reason - university students like to “toke doobage.” And toke doobage they did Thursday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Cruz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Legacy of labor leader lives on 14 hr Dododo 5
News Thousands come out to WAMM Festival (Sep '08) 21 hr Babianna mince 238
News Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09) Tue liza 108
News Darrell Flanagan: Watsonville Fire Department s... (Jun '09) Apr 18 Zephyrab 22
Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11) Apr 18 RICHARD 1,020
News Father on drugs when he shot daughter, himself ... Apr 18 Sirena 1
DBS Lost (Jul '12) Apr 16 HHGG 104
See all Santa Cruz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Cruz Forum Now

Santa Cruz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Cruz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Santa Cruz, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,097 • Total comments across all topics: 280,458,749

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC