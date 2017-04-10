The Santa Cruz garden that launched a movement
The Alan Chadwick Garden at UC Santa Cruz received a splendid gift for its 50th birthday this year - more than 5 feet of seasonal rainfall, courtesy of Mother Nature. The result has been an epic spring bloom, just as the university kicks off a yearlong celebration of the historic garden, the Agroecology training program it inspired, and the worldwide organic movement it helped to birth.
