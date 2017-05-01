Subterranean expressions at Santa Cru...

Subterranean expressions at Santa Cruz mineral and gem show

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

Rare gems and minerals, like this $4,000 large blue topaz, were on display and for sale at the Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium on Sunday during the Santa Cruz Mineral and Gem Society's annual show. SANTA CRUZ >> The floor of the Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium was loaded with a wild spectrum of earthly treasures this weekend during the Santa Cruz Mineral and Gem Society Show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Cruz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay for Trump want throw down with North Korea 8 hr they got a right 3
Thorium power plant-Wave of the future?? Apr 29 Brotherly Love 5
News Thousands come out to WAMM Festival (Sep '08) Apr 29 Brotherly Love 242
Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11) Apr 28 MELODY 1,027
DBS Lost (Jul '12) Apr 27 Brotherly Love 106
"Gang" robberies in Oakland Apr 27 ITS HAPPENING 1
News Cops and Courts blog: Man arrested for Santa Cr... (Dec '08) Apr 25 pinkysnarf 2
See all Santa Cruz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Cruz Forum Now

Santa Cruz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Cruz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Santa Cruz, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,934 • Total comments across all topics: 280,705,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC