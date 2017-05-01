Subterranean expressions at Santa Cruz mineral and gem show

Rare gems and minerals, like this $4,000 large blue topaz, were on display and for sale at the Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium on Sunday during the Santa Cruz Mineral and Gem Society's annual show. SANTA CRUZ >> The floor of the Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium was loaded with a wild spectrum of earthly treasures this weekend during the Santa Cruz Mineral and Gem Society Show.

