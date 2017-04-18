Stephen Kessler: Will the MAH become a victim of its own success?

The Santa Cruz Museum of Art and History, affectionately known as “the MAH,” is one of the big success stories of local cultural life. Under the direction of Nina Simon and the efforts of stalwart staffers like Marla Novo and Robbie Schoen, what used to be a conventional repository of art and historical memorabilia has been transformed into a vital community institution with an imaginative range of participatory programs to bring in people who might not otherwise be inclined to ogle an oil painting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.