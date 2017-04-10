Sean Arlta s family files federal sui...

Sean Arlta s family files federal suit against police chief, officers

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

SANTA CRUZ >> Sean Arlt's family filed a complaint in U.S. District Court on Friday to break a “code of silence” in the investigation of a deadly shooting by a police officer in the Westside last year, according to court documents. The claim calls for release of evidence, asserts claims of wrongful death and seeks damages from Santa Cruz Police Department members involved.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Cruz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
DBS Lost (Jul '12) 8 hr Woof 102
Hows the job search going John? 8 hr Woof 1
News Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10) 11 hr Farrogamo 42
News Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09) Fri Parboil 107
Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11) Apr 12 MARIBEL 1,018
Mexican Kidnapping Schemes are starting in Sant... Apr 11 mexican abduction... 1
Bait Bike bust YEAH!!!! Apr 6 meth recovery not... 5
See all Santa Cruz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Cruz Forum Now

Santa Cruz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Cruz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Santa Cruz, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,404 • Total comments across all topics: 280,322,119

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC