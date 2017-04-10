Sean Arlta s family files federal suit against police chief, officers
SANTA CRUZ >> Sean Arlt's family filed a complaint in U.S. District Court on Friday to break a “code of silence” in the investigation of a deadly shooting by a police officer in the Westside last year, according to court documents. The claim calls for release of evidence, asserts claims of wrongful death and seeks damages from Santa Cruz Police Department members involved.
