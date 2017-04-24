Santa Cruz matricide advances in Santa Cruz County Superior Court
SANTA CRUZ >> A hearing is set for June in Santa Cruz County Superior Court for a man accused of stabbing his mother in the neck and leaving her to die in his Front Street apartment in September. Kasey Gaskell, 44, entered a plea of not guilty in November of first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, according to court documents.
