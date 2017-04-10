Santa Cruz doctor on probation for excessive prescribing
SANTA CRUZ >> A Santa Cruz doctor accused of excessively prescribing addictive painkillers to three patients from 2011 to 2013 and keeping inadequate treatment records has agreed to discipline by the state medical board . Dr. William K. Ebert will be on probation for three years as a part a stipulated settlement that took effect March 3. The painkillers were oxycodone and Norco, opioids the U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy warned doctors in August are habit-forming and resulting in fatal overdoses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DBS Lost (Jul '12)
|8 hr
|Woof
|102
|Hows the job search going John?
|8 hr
|Woof
|1
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|11 hr
|Farrogamo
|42
|Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09)
|Fri
|Parboil
|107
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|Apr 12
|MARIBEL
|1,018
|Mexican Kidnapping Schemes are starting in Sant...
|Apr 11
|mexican abduction...
|1
|Bait Bike bust YEAH!!!!
|Apr 6
|meth recovery not...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC