Santa Cruz doctor on probation for excessive prescribing

SANTA CRUZ >> A Santa Cruz doctor accused of excessively prescribing addictive painkillers to three patients from 2011 to 2013 and keeping inadequate treatment records has agreed to discipline by the state medical board . Dr. William K. Ebert will be on probation for three years as a part a stipulated settlement that took effect March 3. The painkillers were oxycodone and Norco, opioids the U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy warned doctors in August are habit-forming and resulting in fatal overdoses.

