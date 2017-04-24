Santa Cruz dispensary seeks citya s f...

Santa Cruz dispensary seeks citya s first marijuana cultivation permit

KindPeoples marijuana dispensary in Harvey West Business Park is applying a Santa Cruz city on-site cultivation permit. At issue: KindPeoples permit expansion to include on-site marijuana cultivation; new cell phone towers; demolition of 20-room Lanai Lodge in exchange for 60-room hotel at Second Street site.

