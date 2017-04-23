Santa Cruz deputy will not face charges for killing teen
The Santa Cruz County sheriff's deputy who shot and killed a 15-year-old boy who had stabbed his father and uncle with a pocketknife while on LSD last year will not face criminal charges, District Attorney Jeffrey Rosell announced Friday morning. An investigation by the District Attorney's Office found no legal wrongdoing on the part of Deputy Chris Vigil, who shot Luke Smith, an Aptos High School student, in a neighborhood north of Watsonville on Nov. 19. Vigil has nine years of experience in law enforcement with the Santa Cruz and Atherton police and the sheriff's office.
