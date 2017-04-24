Santa Cruz County sheriffa s office opens training to community members
His city is one of six chosen by the U.S. Department of Justice in March 2015 for a three-year pilot program designed to improve relationships between law enforcement officers and their communities. This month, Meadors came to Santa Cruz to train Santa Cruz County deputies, part of an initiative launched by Sheriff Jim Hart in late 2015 after reading the President's Report on 21st Century Policing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thorium power plant-Wave of the future??
|3 hr
|Brotherly Love
|5
|Gay for Trump want throw down with North Korea
|3 hr
|Brotherly Love
|2
|Thousands come out to WAMM Festival (Sep '08)
|3 hr
|Brotherly Love
|242
|DBS Lost (Jul '12)
|Thu
|Brotherly Love
|106
|"Gang" robberies in Oakland
|Thu
|ITS HAPPENING
|1
|Cops and Courts blog: Man arrested for Santa Cr... (Dec '08)
|Apr 25
|pinkysnarf
|2
|Legacy of labor leader lives on
|Apr 24
|Ignorance
|6
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC