Santa Cruz County recognizes volunteers

Santa Cruz County recognizes volunteers

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

Jose Sanchez and Lizbeth Diaz are volunteers with Friday Night Live, a program offered by the County of Santa Cruz Health Services Agency. “It's a part of a movement for good that does not get enough attention,” said Karen Delaney, who heads the Volunteer Center of Santa Cruz County , which helps match people with volunteer opportunities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Cruz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Legacy of labor leader lives on 6 min busted 2
News Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09) Tue liza 108
News Darrell Flanagan: Watsonville Fire Department s... (Jun '09) Tue Zephyrab 22
Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11) Tue RICHARD 1,020
News Father on drugs when he shot daughter, himself ... Tue Sirena 1
DBS Lost (Jul '12) Apr 16 HHGG 104
News Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10) Apr 15 Farrogamo 42
See all Santa Cruz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Cruz Forum Now

Santa Cruz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Cruz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mitt Romney
 

Santa Cruz, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,404 • Total comments across all topics: 280,431,488

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC