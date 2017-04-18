Santa Cruz County plans redesign of programs for frequent offenders
SANTA CRUZ >> After hearing an evaluation of two programs aiming to change outcomes for people, many of them homeless with alcohol dependence or mental health issues, Santa Cruz County supervisors voted 5-0 Tuesday to ask for a redesign. The Bob Lee Partnership for Accountability Connection and Treatment, named for the former district attorney who died of cancer in 2014, cost $2.4 million for two years, reaching 153 people and led to a drop of 50 percent or more in citations, ambulance runs and emergency room visits, but jail nights grew by 33 percent.
