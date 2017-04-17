Santa Cruz City Council sets marching orders for coming two years
SANTA CRUZ >> Leading up to the coming year's annual city budgeting process, the Santa Cruz City Council is offering a more clear-cut series of priorities to carry out in the coming two years. In becoming more concise about what rises to the top, council members were forced during two recent “retreat” strategy sessions to move some planned projects to the back burner.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|18 hr
|MELODY
|1,019
|DBS Lost (Jul '12)
|Sun
|HHGG
|104
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|Apr 15
|Farrogamo
|42
|Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09)
|Apr 14
|Parboil
|107
|Mexican Kidnapping Schemes are starting in Sant...
|Apr 11
|mexican abduction...
|1
|Bait Bike bust YEAH!!!!
|Apr 6
|meth recovery not...
|5
|Health official: 'Obamacare' was once 'Romneycare' (Nov '10)
|Apr 5
|BlunderCONS
|6
