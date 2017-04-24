Retirement leaves vacancy on Santa Cruz County ed board

SANTA CRUZ >> George “Bud” Winslow, 89, has announced his retirement as a Santa Cruz County Office of Education board trustee after more than eight years in office. Winslow represented Area 4, which includes portions of the Live Oak School District, Soquel Union Elementary School District and Santa Cruz City High School District in portions of Capitola, Soquel, Twin Lakes State Beach and Pleasure Point.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.