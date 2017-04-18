Rainy winter likely to bolster mosqui...

Rainy winter likely to bolster mosquito populations in Santa Cruz County

A swab is taken from a dead bird found in Watsonville after being transported to Santa Cruz County Mosquito Abatement / Vector Control on Wednesday. SANTA CRUZ >> A historically rainy winter could lead to more mosquitoes but not necessarily more disease-bearing bugs in Santa Cruz County, a Santa Cruz County Mosquito Abatement and Vector Control official said.

