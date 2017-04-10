Quick Bites: Sala Soir e hosts dinner party

Pleasure Point >> Sala Soirée will put on “Soul Food Nonch” at a home in Pleasure Point on Friday, April 21. The dinner event will include a soul food menu with fried chicken, mashed potatoes, cornmeal biscuits and coleslaw, and music by the jazz band Nonch Harpin'. Chef Gonzo will cater the event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.