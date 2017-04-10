Quick Bites: Sala Soir e hosts dinner party
Pleasure Point >> Sala Soirée will put on “Soul Food Nonch” at a home in Pleasure Point on Friday, April 21. The dinner event will include a soul food menu with fried chicken, mashed potatoes, cornmeal biscuits and coleslaw, and music by the jazz band Nonch Harpin'. Chef Gonzo will cater the event.
