Quick Bites: Farmers Market opens Tue...

Quick Bites: Farmers Market opens Tuesday

Felton >> The Felton Farmers' Market kicks off Tuesday, May 2, for another round of afternoon sun in the downtown corridor off Highway 9. The market will be open 2:30-6:30 p.m.every Tuesday through October. Connecting residents with local farms, many growers are within 10 miles of the market.

