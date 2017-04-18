Quick Bites: An Epicurious Lifestyle hosts brunch

SANTA CRUZ >> An Epicurious Lifestyle will hold a family-style brunch at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 30, the kitchen, 104 Bronson #13. Eat family-style at the shared table that seats 20. Bring sparkling wine to add to the provided juice or a light beer, like a hefeweizen, to pair with brunch.

