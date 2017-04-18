Quick Bites: An Epicurious Lifestyle ...

Quick Bites: An Epicurious Lifestyle hosts brunch

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

SANTA CRUZ >> An Epicurious Lifestyle will hold a family-style brunch at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 30, the kitchen, 104 Bronson #13. Eat family-style at the shared table that seats 20. Bring sparkling wine to add to the provided juice or a light beer, like a hefeweizen, to pair with brunch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Cruz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Legacy of labor leader lives on 5 hr Peter Hatch 1
News Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09) 23 hr liza 108
News Darrell Flanagan: Watsonville Fire Department s... (Jun '09) Tue Zephyrab 22
Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11) Tue RICHARD 1,020
News Father on drugs when he shot daughter, himself ... Tue Sirena 1
DBS Lost (Jul '12) Apr 16 HHGG 104
News Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10) Apr 15 Farrogamo 42
See all Santa Cruz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Cruz Forum Now

Santa Cruz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Cruz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Pope Francis
 

Santa Cruz, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,857 • Total comments across all topics: 280,417,846

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC