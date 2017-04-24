Praiseworthy: Last Supper wax figure a family tradition
Once again our family was blessed with the opportunity of viewing the Last Supper wax figure display as presented by Santa Cruz Memorial Park. Visiting this exhibit has become an Easter tradition for us and for our grandchildren.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thorium power plant-Wave of the future??
|Sat
|Brotherly Love
|5
|Gay for Trump want throw down with North Korea
|Sat
|Brotherly Love
|2
|Thousands come out to WAMM Festival (Sep '08)
|Sat
|Brotherly Love
|242
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|Apr 28
|MELODY
|1,027
|DBS Lost (Jul '12)
|Apr 27
|Brotherly Love
|106
|"Gang" robberies in Oakland
|Apr 27
|ITS HAPPENING
|1
|Cops and Courts blog: Man arrested for Santa Cr... (Dec '08)
|Apr 25
|pinkysnarf
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC