Photo of the Day: Serving up a good cause
Santa Cruz City Council member Richelle Noroyan ladles a helping of soup to Prya Butler at the 18th Annual Soupline Supper, benefiting the Homeless Services Center at the Cocoanut Grove Thursday. The event featured signature soups, fresh salad, gourmet breads and delicious desserts from over 50 local restaurants.
