Notice of Public Hearing - Master Fee Schedule

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Santa Cruz City Council has scheduled a public hearing for Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at a meeting beginning at 2:30p.m., in the City Council Chambers, 809 Center Street, Santa Cruz. The public hearing has been scheduled to discuss the 2017-18 City of Santa Cruz Master Fee Schedule.

