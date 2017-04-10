Notice of Public Hearing - Master Fee Schedule
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Santa Cruz City Council has scheduled a public hearing for Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at a meeting beginning at 2:30p.m., in the City Council Chambers, 809 Center Street, Santa Cruz. The public hearing has been scheduled to discuss the 2017-18 City of Santa Cruz Master Fee Schedule.
