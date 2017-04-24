New book illuminates history of Seabright
In late March 1967, demolition crews took down the Scholl Marr Castle, the enormous beachside edifice that residents of Seabright took as their answer to the nearby Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. The story of the Castle – which was exactly what that, a bathhouse/restaurant modeled to mimic a medieval castle – is told in a new book titled “Santa Cruz's Seabright,” published by Arcadia, the South Carolina-based imprint that has published hundreds of titles on local history across the country.
