New book illuminates history of Seabr...

New book illuminates history of Seabright

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

In late March 1967, demolition crews took down the Scholl Marr Castle, the enormous beachside edifice that residents of Seabright took as their answer to the nearby Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. The story of the Castle – which was exactly what that, a bathhouse/restaurant modeled to mimic a medieval castle – is told in a new book titled “Santa Cruz's Seabright,” published by Arcadia, the South Carolina-based imprint that has published hundreds of titles on local history across the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Cruz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
DBS Lost (Jul '12) 3 hr Brotherly Love 106
Thorium power plant-Wave of the future?? 3 hr Brotherly Love 3
News Thousands come out to WAMM Festival (Sep '08) 3 hr Brotherly Love 240
"Gang" robberies in Oakland 9 hr ITS HAPPENING 1
News Cops and Courts blog: Man arrested for Santa Cr... (Dec '08) Apr 25 pinkysnarf 2
News Legacy of labor leader lives on Apr 24 Ignorance 6
News Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09) Apr 18 liza 108
See all Santa Cruz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Cruz Forum Now

Santa Cruz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Cruz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Santa Cruz, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,968 • Total comments across all topics: 280,610,361

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC